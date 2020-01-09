Old Shool Hip-Hop Rules: 2012 Rap Songs Top iTunes Charts of Malta

When most Americans think of rap music, it is only about what’s popular here in the United States. However, Hip-Hop business & culture is far more outreaching and global. There is more money to be made overseas for most upcoming acts than in America. In many countries morals of lyrics are still highly valued, while the DJs in the club provide the ‘samples of the new’ for alternative vibes. Nonetheless, old school rap still rules in many places. The island of Malta is one of those, where it’s recently been announced that the top rap songs on iTunes and other streaming platforms, are old songs of 2012.

Bruno Mars “Locked Out of Heaven”

The island of Malta is a romantic paradise for some. For others, it’s a scary place that’s ran by a mafia like government [read story]. For the romanticists however, who appreciate the good weather and beaches, Bruno Mars is sure to be heard. His 2012 song “Locked Out of Heaven” is still a top spun record at local business venue, ranging from restaurants to Yachts.

If not familiar, “Locked out of Heaven” is one of Bruno Mars biggest hits to date. He was nominated for Grammy’s, NAACP awards, a World Music Award, MTV awards, Billboard award, and Premio award for this single. It was up as “Song of the Year 2012” and “Music Video of the Year 2012.”

With his popularity in Malta, perhaps Bruno Mars should consider swinging over to the island for a business investment. If he’s not already got some money tied into the island’s well-securitized banking system, perhaps buying a home and learning Malta’s company formation process is not a bad idea . His celebrity is so well-liked, the island is sure to be worth millions for Mars.

Wiz Khalifa “See You Again” ft Charlie Puth

While the Wizzle-man may not be as popular in America was he was just 10 years ago, on the island of Malta he is a legend. The Pittsburgh emcee’s 2015 platinum-song “See You Again,” sits on the list of top 50 songs in Malta as of 2020 rings in. It ranks #35 on the islands ‘most streamed’ list for iTunes.

This may not impress many but it’s actually quite hard for any rapper to break into “top songs” list of Malta. Even though Wiz “See You Again” is the Most watched YouTube rap video ever, early 3-billion views still does not certify a position in the ranks of music in Malta. The 2015 song is still ranked lower than Bruno Mars “Locked Out of Heaven,” which is still at 590-million YouTube views.

Khalifa is the highest spot for top rap songs in Malta however. The once “Young Wild and Free” spirited rapper can toast to that title. Nobody from Hip-Hop comes close. He is the face of rap to Malta perhaps in 2020 and could do well taking on a few sponsorships on the island. If not just that, he could also learn the Malta’s company formation process and partner up.

New and Emerging Rap Artists Can Thrive in Malta

The European island, which is part of the Mediterranean, does not seem to have much Hip-Hop exploitation going on yet. This island world has not yet been struck by the Jay-Z and Beyonce fever nor Justin Bieber madness, it appears when reading the iTunes top songs charts for 2019. As it has music dating back nearly 10 years ago, it’s missing many of America’s top Hollywood names that ring bells on all other continents were life exists.

This may sound bad to some, but for new artists this may be an emerging market to grow. Young generations on the Mediterranean island are searching for an new identity as the fight for ‘freedom of expression’ is becoming ever more heard on the global scene. Old politicians are fleeing the island for allegedly having part in the killing of a well-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, who went against Politics with her news reports. Since her mysterious death, which is soon to be solved, she’s become the symbol of the fight for freedom.

Rappers like 2pac Shakur and Notorious BIG were loved globally because of their strong stances against such corruption. Their still-played rap songs give voices to the unheard. These legends still make headlines today because of their noble qualities, not forgetting the people in the struggle from which they came.

See more about Hip-Hop in Malta, including it’s first rap festival on LovinMalta.com.