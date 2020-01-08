Riddick Bowe-Lennox Lewis Fight Would Cost $100 Million Dollars

Deemed one of the ‘biggest fights never to happen’, the infamous failed 1992 rematch between Lennox Lewis and Riddick Bowe disappointed fans and baffled the press.

27 years later though, the now retired heavyweight boxers just might make a comeback for an epic rematch.

The pair first met at the summer Olympics in 1988. Four years later in 1992, they were supposed to fight again but due to failed negotiations, it never happened.

Now at age 52 and 54 respectively, Bowe and Lewis have reportedly been in talks about a potential rematch. Even though they have both been in retirement since the early 2000’s, a long awaited Riddick Bowe Lennox Lewis Fight might actually happen.

Bowe’s Past With Lennox Lewis

The rivalry between Riddick Bowe and Lennox Lewis first began during the summer 1988 Olympics. Lewis and Bowe were in the running for the gold medal in the super-heavyweight division, however Lewis beat Bowe in the final match.

In 1992, Bowe was the world heavyweight champion after his triumph against Evander Hollyfield. Lewis was also at the top and the pair were supposed to have a rematch.

However, Bowe gave up his WBC title by dumping it in a trash can in the middle of a press conference. His reasoning was that he ‘didn’t want to be intimidated by the sanctioning body to face Lewis’. However, many suspect that Bowe just simply was not ready to face Lewis again.

Bowe today still maintains that the decision not to fight Lewis again is one of the biggest regrets of his careers. Speaking about Lewis he has also said in the past, “that’s the only guy I wanted to fight and never could fight”.

Even today, the two notoriously do not get along. Lewis even admitted that “the only [past opponent] I actually almost slapped would be Riddick Bowe”.

Bowe also shows animosity towards Lewis. Speaking in a previous interview, Bowe said, “me and Lennox have a policy. If he keeps my name out of his mouth, I’ll keep my foot out of his a–.”

Will there soon be a Riddick Bowe Lennox Lewis Fight?

Bowe’s team has made it very clear that they are ready for a rematch.

Speaking with World Boxing News, Bowe’s agent, Eli Karabell said, “we want to fight Lennox Lewis”.

He went on to say, “We entered negotiations with them to attempt a fight but they broke down when Lennox’s manager asked to not call her anymore”.

According to reports (see here), team Lewis wants “$100m” for the fight. Karabell also said that his phone number was blocked.

Karabell went on to say, “the last text I had with them was on November 13. It went on for a little while and I then got told I would be blocked. I ended the messages with, ‘Team Bowe will be in touch’ but she is saying I’m not part of his team. But maybe Eddie (Hearn) could host it in Saudi Arabia?”

Lewis may not be talking to Bowe, but he’s been talking to the press

Lewis’ team has still not committed to an official Riddick Bowe Lennox Lewis Fight. However, it hasn’t stopped Lewis from reassuring the press that he’s still got talent.

In an interview with TMZ, Lewis said, “even right now, I’d give a lot of guys a run for their money right now”.

In reference to today’s heavyweights he said, “I’ve still got that heavyweight focus, heavyweight mind. I dissect fights. I know what is needed of the other person to be successful, so I know what I’d have to do to be successful against these guys.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, Riddick Bowe’s pinned tweet states, “They say you are what you eat but I don’t remember eating a Fu*king legend”.

Only time will tell if the pair, who are now in the 50’s, will have another rematch. Hopefully this won’t replaces one of our fights in the Top 5 worst decisions of boxing, if they do make it happen.