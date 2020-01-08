Jordan Brand Adds Luka Dončić to Roster of Elite Athletes

Numerous news outlets have speculated recently that #77 for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić, was in talks with Nike.

And now, after months of rumors, Nike has officially confirmed that Dončić has indeed joined its elite family of athletes.

Released in a statement on December 26 on the Nike website, Nike confirmed that Dončić was ‘the latest member of Jordan Brand’s basketball roster’. No specific details of the agreement were released, however all parties involved were positive about the deal.

Luka Dončić Air Jordan sneakers will be a great fit for Jordan Brand, who have already signed a multi-million dollar deal with Pelicans superstar rookie, Zion Williamson.

The perfect timing for a Luka Dončić Air Jordan sneakers endorsement deal

The Luka Dončić Air Jordans endorsement deal comes at an ideal time for both Nike and Dončić, who has had a wildly impressive season so far.

In a December game against Golden State, Dončić set a league record for scoring at least 30 points, 12 boards, and 15 dimes in under 30 minutes.

It was also Dončić’s 17th triple-double. For players under 21, Dončić holds the record for the highest number of triple-doubles. Magic Johnson is second on that list.

This Nike endorsement deal will definitely help raise Dončić’s profile and solidify him as one of the next NBA superstars.

Other NBA rookies on Nike’s roster

Other talented young NBA players who have joined the Jordan Brand recently include Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, and Zion Williamson.

Nike confirmed Zion Williamson’s endorsement deal over the summer. Valued at $75 million over five years, this deal was reportedly the highest paid Nike endorsement in NBA history.

The Jordan Brand President, Craig Williams, is definitely pleased with the Luka Dončić Air Jordan sneakers partnership.

In Nike’s news release, Williams was quoted as saying “we’re very pleased to welcome Luka to the Jordan Brand”.

He went on to say, “he is an undeniable talent, and he’s already demonstrated a fearlessness in the clutch that we prize in the Jordan Brand family.”

Michael Jordan himself also commented on the partnership.

Jordan said, “Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.”

Dončić also commented saying, “it is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand”.

He went on to say, “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”