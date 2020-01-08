After Death: Nipsey Hussle YouTube Earnings Continue to Grow

In April 2019, Nipsey Hussle died in a shooting outside his clothing store in Los Angeles. Two things happened, rap music lost one of the greatest talents this decade, and Hussle became a legend. Even after his death, however, Nipsey Hussle earnings on YouTube continue to grow.

Earlier in the year, Hussle signed a deal with Atlantic Records. “It’s a partnership,” he said. “I shook hands and said I wouldn’t give full details, but we’re sharing everything: profit, masters. I was holding out for a long time for these terms.”

Low six-figures is by no means a bad deal, however. But Nipsey Hussle earnings on YouTube greatly added to the rapper’s value. Here’s the breakdown according to an online earnings calculator:

Nipsey Hussle Earnings on Youtube

Nipsey Hussle still earns a surprising amount on the popular streaming website, even after his death. It helps to look at the calculation piece by piece. According to the report, the channel has a total of 1,530,000 subscribers. As a result, each of his videos has an estimated earning potential of $3,113. The calculator bases its estimate off of Cost Per Mille which is currently $1.38. The report takes the average views and predicts how much earnings will be. This means that Hussle’s channel receives $1.38 for every one thousand views. And you can bet that getting those views is not a problem.

Although, we shouldn’t get carried away by the numbers. A disclaimer on the website states:

“YouTube Money Calculator estimates the earnings according to local CPM and average views of your videos. These figures are Estimated Earnings as there are many factors which decide the overall CPM, like video type, region, etc. All information is for reference only.

According to a Forbes article in which NIpsey spoke on the Atlantic partnership:

“Meanwhile, Nipsey continued to give away other mixtapes to satiate his fan base, who in turn supported him by buying concert tickets and merchandise. He turned down new record deals because the labels all seemed to want a piece of his burgeoning broader business. He didn’t need the cash, thanks to his ancillary income and his TuneCore catalog, which was earning him monthly royalty checks in the low six figures. After a couple of years, though, Nipsey had built up a good amount of leverage. He decided to cut a deal with Atlantic that enabled him to make Victory Lap, his official major label debut.”

His Death

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. between Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Hussle stepped outside of his Marathon Clothing store which sells clothing inspired by the rapper’s brand. Unfortunately, the shooting suspect was not found and remains at large.

Surprisingly, Nipsey Hussle earnings on YouTube continue to increase even after his death.

While he gained fame for spreading wisdom in his lyrics, he was no stranger to the streets. Hussle was a member of the Rolling Sixty Crips, an LA street gang founded in the seventies. But his gang involvement didn’t scare him. On the contrary, his last tweet before the shooting summarized how he felt about outside threats:

“Having strong enemies is a blessing,” he wrote.

In fact, Hussle cared deeply about stopping gang violence. The day after his shooting he was supposed to meet with the LAPD Chief and LA Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff. The subject of their talks was to see what steps the city could take to keep kids out of dangerous situations.

Mark Ridley-Thomas, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said in a statement:

Ermias Asghedom, known to us as the hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle, was a father, businessman, entertainer, and inspiration to many,” he said. “Our communities have lost too many young men and bright futures to the scourge of gun violence. For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found.”

At 33 years old, Ermias Davidson Asghedom who became Nipsey Hussle founded his own record label, All Money In. The first album by the label was his own titled “The Marathon” which was his fifth mixtape. In 2013 he debuted “Crenshaw”, another mixtape which sold at $100 per tape. After this came “Mailbox Money” which was set to be sold at $1000 per tape to fans through his Proud2Pay network and free via itunes. During the following years he toured with famous names such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Meek Mill. Because of his fame, you can be sure Nipsey Hussle earnings on YouTube will continue to increase.