Zheani Releases First Single From Upcoming “The Zheani Sparkes EP”

Australian artist Zheani has announced an upcoming project of all-new material called The Zheani Sparkes EP. The first offering is th haunting track “I Won’t Sell My Soul,” released via her own 8gang imprint alongside eOne.

Taking shadowed and broken pieces of memory and arranging them in such a way that they inspire and invoke strength, we find Zheani giving a blunt and chilling insight into her family background.

“Through this project I want to address the dark memories of my past so I never have to look back into the abyss again,” she says. “It’s not going to be pretty but it’s what I feel I need to do. A part of me hopes that most people will find it hard to relate to the lyrics but the sad fact is I know that far too many will and I’m sorry if you do.”

Watch the video for “I Won’t Sell My Soul” up above. The Zheani Sparkes EP is scheduled for an early 2020 release.