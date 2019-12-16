Fan Hacks “GTA 6” Soundtrack, List Includes XXXTentacion, Eminem, and Juice Wrld

Grand Theft Auto fans are getting ready for GTA 6 by building playlists based off the game’s leaked soundtrack. Although, there is no comment from Rockstar Games as to whether the leak is real or not. Still, the news made players take a break from GTA 5 cheats to instead pop their headphones on.

Particularly, one Reddit user outlined several details for the greatly anticipated game in a post. The latest of these claims appears to be a set list including Notorious BIG, Juice Wrld, Eminem, and many more.

Specifically, the leakers username is Temperaturerising45, and posted the track list in response to questions on the website.

“Somebody asked about the music in the game and I thought it would be better suited for a post,” said the user. “These are the only ones I’ve heard that I can remember but I’ll add more as they come to mind.” The post gave way to the following list:

Possible GTA 6 Soundtrack

Nirvana– Lithium

Childish Gambino – Redbone

– Redbone Wiz Khalifa – Medicated

– Medicated The Eagles – Take It Easy

– Take It Easy Eminem – The Real Slim Shady

– The Real Slim Shady Nico Segal – Sunday Candy

– Sunday Candy Hopsin – I Sag My Pants

– I Sag My Pants Nate Dogg – Regulate

– Regulate The Notorious BIG – Notorious Thugs

– Notorious Thugs Soundgarden – The Day I Tried to Live

– The Day I Tried to Live Pearl Jam – Last Kiss

– Last Kiss War – Why Can’t We Be Friends?

– Why Can’t We Be Friends? Bob Seger – Fire Lake

– Fire Lake Biz Markie – Just A Friend

– Just A Friend Alice in Chains – Got Me Wrong

– Got Me Wrong Bob Marley – No woman, no cry

– No woman, no cry Israel K – Somewhere Over The Rainbow

– Somewhere Over The Rainbow The Strokes – You Only Live Once

– You Only Live Once Squeeze – Up The Junction

– Up The Junction XXXTentacion – Sad

– Sad Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams

– Lucid Dreams Guns N ‘Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

– Sweet Child O’ Mine Shooting Star – Bad Company

– Bad Company God– Rainbow in the Dark

Before you get too excited, remember all of this is only speculation. Rockstar Games did not respond to the leak and neither confirmed or denied the leak is real. Fans will often write about what they think new games will feature, leading to many false claims.

Better Than GTA 5 Cheats

Still, this wasn’t the only time Temperaturerising45 claimed to know inside information. The user also previously released details of GTA 6 gameplay, such as:

There will be two cities called San Fierro and Las Venturas, based on San Francisco and Las Vegas respectively

You will be able to explore iconic landmarks such as Area 51 and the Hoover Dam

More attention to detail for building interiors meaning players can walk inside police stations, restaurants, malls, etc…

Two types of stores for firepower: Ammunition stores will sell standard guns while “underground” stores will deal in illegal objects like explosives

The recently released GTA 5 cheats and heists appear as optional side missions

and heists appear as optional side missions Much like the Diamond Casino Heist, players will be able to purchase real estate as part of different missions

Minigames including bowling, gambling, hunting, and rafting are included

Male and female playable protagonists

Extended map; almost four times the size of GTA 5

With still no news of a release date, fans only have these details and a possible soundtrack to get hyped. Meanwhile, however, there are some new updates and missions for the current version, including some fresh GTA 5 cheats. The latest of these is the Diamond Casino Heist patch which allows players to set up and run their own arcade.