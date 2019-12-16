Everlast Drops “Dream State” Video With Jason Goldwatch

Hip-hop legend Everlast links with renowned director Jason Goldwatch for his latest video, “Dream State”, off his 2018 album Whitey Ford’s House Of Pain.

“The videos that are the most fun to watch, are always the ones that were fun to make. With the perfect ratio of fine glass, fine music and fine malt liquor, we let the video come to us,” said Goldwatch.

On “Dream State”, Everlast raps over an effortless blend of piano melodies and hard-hitting bass, while Goldwatch offers his take on the 1998 cult film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Whitey Ford’s House Of Pain is Everlast’s seventh solo studio effort overall and his first studio album of all-new material since 2011’s Songs of the Ungrateful Living