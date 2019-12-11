DaBaby Publishing Deal Ends 2019 With A Boost to Earnings & Worth

Following a successful year, Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby caps off 2019 with his biggest deal yet. The 27-year-old hip-hop star recently announced a partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group. The DaBaby publishing deal gives UMPG the rights to administer his music all around the world.

The news comes as the ‘cherry on top’ of an eventful year for the streaming sensation. A quick look at his monthly YouTube earnings shows that the rapper has been busy making a name for himself. But even before the DaBaby publishing deal, he signed on with Interscope records solidifying his status as someone to watch.

Signing to Interscope Records

The deal is a success for sure, but DaBaby made sure to bring his friends along. One of these friends is Arnold Taylor who owns the South Coast Music Group located in DB’s hometown. SCMG managed the rapper’s music along with rising talent from the Carolinas. They also partnered with Interscope and form part of the latest deal with UMPG.

The CEO of South Coast Music Group struck the first large deal with DaBaby. Taylor, who gained experience in radio and went on to form the music group plans on leading a major record label in the Carolinas.

“We are excited about this joint venture with UMPG and their amazing staff and look forward to breaking new barriers in the TV/Films era,” said Arnold Taylor.

Bigger Plans

While Interscope and Universal certainly are big names in music, the DaBaby publishing deal is only a stepping stone to something greater. In an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’, DaBaby commented on his reasons for the deal:

“Not to sound like I’m bragging, but I brought the music scene alive and shed the proper light on it. I took it to a whole other level when I started rapping. That was only four years ago, but I just jumped out there fast. My plan from the start was to take it there. It wasn’t to…be cool like a lot of people do – my plan was to take over, not just my city, but the game from the beginning. I want to get where Drake and them are at. I’m competing with the big names.”

Beyond DaBaby Publishing Deal

News of the publishing contract is only the latest in a long list of successes for the young rapper. This year he released two critically-acclaimed albums, ‘Baby on Baby’ which included the hit single “Suge”, and ‘Kirk’. DaBaby is currently on his ‘Kirk’ tour performing in cities including Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.