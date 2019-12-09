Kylie Jenner, Drake & Travis Scott: Casual Encounters Turned Alleged Love Triangle

Kylie Jenner recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with cosmetic giant, Coty Inc. However, this still hasn’t kept the tabloids from reporting about her personal relationships.

It all started back in October when Kylie and rap artist, Travis Scott, announced they were ending their relationship. They had been together for two years; and they even have a one year old daughter together.

Just after the big breakup, rumors were spreading that Kylie was in a new relationship with rap artist and family friend, Drake. Several sources close to the family even confirmed that they were seeing each other ‘romantically’. However, Kylie reportedly spent a happy Thanksgiving with Travis and their daughter, Stormi. This now has news outlets wondering if the two are actually back together.

It doesn’t help that her father, Caitlyn Jenner, has been on the reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. While on the show, Caitlyn has not been shy about airing the Kardashian family’s dirty laundry. One statement she made even caused fans and tabloids to suspect Kylie may be pregnant with her second child.

Kylie’s relationship with Scott and casual encounters with Drake has the media and the public totally confused. Here’s a closer look at what is really going on.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Rocky Relationship

Since the pair announced they were breaking up, both Kylie and Travis have been living free lives as singletons.

Despite their breakup, they have remained civil and supportive of one another. There were reports of Kylie attending Travis’ Astroworld festival in Houston. And Trav was reported as ‘proud’ of Kylie’s recent $600M sale of 51% of her cosmetic company.

A source close to the “Highest In The Room” rapper told reporters that Travis ‘loves that she’s (Kylie) such a boss. This is especially because Stormi has such a great example of what hard work looks like. Regardless of their status as a couple Travis will always love and support Kylie, he’ll forever have her back and want the best for her’.

Kylie’s Casual Encounters With Drake: Is There Potential For Romance?

It all took a very different turn when at the end of November, rumors about a potential relationship between Kylie and Drake started to surface. Drake has been a longtime friend of the Kardashians and has known Kylie since she was just a teenager.

Drake, also a single parent, and Kylie apparently became closer after Kylie’s split with Travis. Kylie went to Drake’s Halloween party as well as his 33rd birthday party.

Sources close to the family had conflicting stories though. One source claimed that the pair were ‘not in a relationship’ while another claimed that they ‘have chemistry, flirt and hang out’. Another source even admitted that Kylie and Drake were hanging out ‘romantically’.

However, neither Kylie nor Drake admitted that the two had a romantic fling. An inside source said that ‘neither of them want to be publicly seen as a couple’. Apparently, once the media started reporting that they were an item, the pair stopped hanging out.

The reason? Hollywood Life reported that Drake ‘doesn’t want to damage the bond he’s formed with the Kardashian-Jenner family’. Other inside sources claimed Kylie didn’t want anything ‘serious’ with Drake because he is a ‘womanizer’.

Whatever the reason, it is not likely that Kylie and Drake will be an official couple anytime soon. In fact, given Kylie and Travis spent the Thanksgiving holidays together, the two could reunite again in the future. Some even think that Kylie’s ‘momager’, Kris Jenner, is trying to encourage the pair to get back together.

Caitlyn Jenner could face a lawsuit

Caitlyn Jenner could get in more serious trouble for sharing private information about her daughters’ casual encounters and personal business while on the show I’m a Celeb. Recent reports suspect that Kris may have to resort to filing a lawsuit against Caitlyn if she continues to reveal family secrets.

In addition to suggesting some of her children may be pregnant, Caitlyn also revealed several other private matters about the family. One being that she has not spoken to step-daughter, Khloé Kardashian in over 5 years. She also revealed to fellow castmates that daughter Kylie spends around $300,000 per month on security.

An inside source said, ‘Kris knows Caitlyn would never do or say anything intentionally at this point, but sometimes Caitlyn says things that aren’t in the best interest of the family.’

According to reports, Caitlyn’s chats about her family are ‘in direct violation of her NDA (non-disclosure agreement) contract.’ This could, according to some news outlets, result in a hefty lawsuit.