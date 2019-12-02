Lil Wayne Launches Weed Brand

By Sara Brittany Somerset

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to launch a weed brand.

Wheezy, who is no stranger to syzzurp or weed, announced today the launch of GKUA Ultra Premium cannabis, which offers a line of high-potency cannabis products designed to provide consumers with “the best high of their lives.”

GKUA Ulta Premium claims their flower is sourced from experienced growers, who produce limited, potent strains.

“I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired,” said Lil Wayne. “With GKUA, I’m sharing a feeling that I love.”

Beyond the products, GKUA celebrates culture and artistic achievement. Following the latest trend in cannabis for creatives, started by gen!us in California, GKUA will support new artists in multiple mediums, such as fashion designers, song writers, musicians, models, dancers and visual artists through artistic collaborations that promote not only the brand, but the GKUA lifestyle.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit,” said Beau Golob, President and Co-Founder GKUA Inc. “It’s an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity. This is historic and really exciting!”

As well as bringing cannabis products to market, GKUA will be offering their customers free tickets to the hottest party of the year. The first GKUA VIP PARTY featuring once in a lifetime performances with Lil Wayne and Friends is scheduled for 2020.

At launch, GKUA Ultra Premium products will be available in select Los Angeles dispensaries with a larger roll-out across the state in 2020. They include:

GKUA Ultra Premium Flower : Available at launch is HOLLYGROVE.

: Available at launch is HOLLYGROVE. GKUA Ultra Premium Battery Technology : This new proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience.

: This new proprietary ceramic heating element and cutting-edge design is optimized to efficiently deliver vape in easily controllable doses while elevating the user experience. GKUA THC Vape is an exclusive formulation that carefully transforms cannabis into potent THC vape oil.

is an exclusive formulation that carefully transforms cannabis into potent THC vape oil. GKUA Ultra Premium Concentrates: are allegedly sourced from the finest cannabis flower with off-the-chart THC levels created for dabbing or adding to flower.

Dispensaries will be giving away the first of a series of Lil Wayne + GKUA posters with every purchase of GKUA Ultra Premium products.