Drake Launches More Life Growth Company Cannabis Brand

At this point in time, the only question that should come to mind about Drake is, “What can’t he do?” Taking a step back from the music (for the time being), the 6 god has now invested in and launched his own cannabis company entitled, More Life Growth Company cannabis! Thursday (Nov. 7), the 33-year-old made the deal official partnering with the Toronto’s own Canopy Growth Corporation. This follows Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana usage last year.

Canopy Growth’s CEO, Mark Zekulin shared his excitement in the joint venture with Drake and the contributions he feels Drake’s presence will bring to the company.

“When we first began talks with Drake, we were extremely inspired by and aligned with his vision to bring best-in-class cannabis products to the world… Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets.”

Drake also shared his thoughts on the partnership saying:

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting. The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing,” Drake added.

Prior to the official announcement, Drizzy took to Instagram posting about the new brand with the caption, “@morelife”

More Life Growth Co. will be based in Drake’s hometown of Toronto and will focus on “wellness, discovery and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe.”

The press release also goes further in detail about this business transaction between both Drake and Canopy Growth Corporation stating that under their new agreement, Drizzy will hold 60% of More Life Growth Company, while Canopy Growth Corp. will hold 40%. Drake has also given Canopy Growth Corporation “the right to exclusively exploit certain intellectual property and brands in association with the growth, manufacture, production, marketing and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products, accessories, merchandise and paraphernalia in Canada and internationally.”

Canadian Icons Come Together: Canopy Growth and Drake Launch New Cannabis Wellness Company Details here: https://t.co/RvNXSPFffw Here's to #FutureGrowth (and More Life!) pic.twitter.com/KEPlApUHm6 — Canopy Growth (@CanopyGrowth) November 7, 2019

Drake’s More Life Growth Company marks his second intoxicant brand, following his initial investments in alcohol, launching his Virginia Black Whiskey.

With that being said, more life, more power, more money… and more cannabis to you, Drake!